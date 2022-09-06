Jade by Monica and Karishma launches vegan accessory line with PETA India

Rashmi Rajagopal By

Express News Service

There’s always something interesting brewing at the studios of renowned bridal wear brand Jade by Monica and Karishma. Their year began with a bang. In January, some of their hand-embroidered fabrics were turned into art installations that served as the backdrop for Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022 haute couture show. Then, February saw Shibani Dandekar wearing one of the most unusual yet gorgeous Chantilly lace lehengas crafted by them for her wedding to Farhan Akhtar. And how can one forget Nayanthara’s embroidered bridal in ruby red?

Pieces from the collection

Now, they have unveiled their latest collection of accessories, titled ‘Made For Love’. That they have reimagined the antique style silver clutches found in handicraft shops across the country might be one of the highlights, but the focus really should be on the fact that this is a result of their collaboration with PETA India. “My commitment to cruelty-free luxury and a design process of mindfulness that celebrates life has inspired this PETA-certified vegan luxury accessory line. Each piece reflects undying passion for craft, vintage regalia, and handmade luxe infused with global sensibilities,” shares Monica Shah, one half of the designer duo.

Monica and her partner Karishma Swali’s aesthetic has been one that can be described as elegant and unconventional. The duo has kept these points in mind and drawn on their expertise with embroidery to produce the accessories too. The quintessential antique silver bags have been given a contemporary update with embroidered macramé and leather belts, experimental shapes, and malachite stone closures.

“The collection uses vegan leather, natural fabrics, dyes, and traditional techniques of craftsmanship to create artisanal collectables that will endure the test of time,” explains Monica. Some of the minaudieres feature Meenakari work while others are plated with 18-carat gold. “This collection has versatile and timeless products crafted by indigenous brass smiths and silversmiths from central and eastern parts of India,” she says.

Apart from the minaudieres, the collection also comprises a selection of embroidered totes, envelopes, tassel bags, mules, and bracelets. The tassel bags feature metal frames, all handcrafted by the brand’s master brazier. The tassels are strung with colourful beads to create different patterns. One of the most gorgeous pieces is the Irene bag—bright red embroidery and matching beadwork on deep blue denim fabric set within a golden frame. The edges are detailed with strung beads stitched in a scalloped shape. “The collection is about living in harmony, with ourselves as well as the world at large. We have incorporated chakra motifs to facilitate ease of being able to connect with one’s spiritual self through these collectables,” she concludes.

Rs 4,400 upwards.

Available online

