Uncertain about CUET results, students opt for private universities

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The delay in CUET results put lakhs of students in a dilemma over whether they should wait for it to be published or secure their admission in private universities. After a protracted wait for her CUET results, Niharika, who aspires to study psychology at the University of Delhi, had to gain admission to O P Jindal University. “Due to the delay in CUET results, I had to secure admission at the O P Jindal University,” she said.

Although September has begun, there is still no information regarding the CUET results, and there is a lengthy admissions process following that. “Therefore, I decided that creating a plan B for my career would be preferable,” she said.

Niharika also added, “We are also unsure about the admission process as it’s the year the universities adopted a completely new admission system and the portal of admission is not launched yet.” The Common University Entrance Test or CUET was adopted by Central universities across the country for undergraduate admission under the New Education Policy. Though the National Testing Agency initially planned to conduct the CUET examination in two phases, the examination finished in six phases after technical glitches at the various examination centres.

As a backup plan, another student who wished to remain anonymous said, “I took admission for BSc Economics at the Symbiosis University in Pune. For this, I paid more than a lakh for university admission. A thirty-day window exists for fee refunds, but given the situation right now, I believe it to be all but impossible,” he said.

Like other parents, Vani Srivastava also allowed daughter Aneesha to enrol at Chennai’s Madras School of Economics. “My daughter gave her final exam on July 19th, and now we’re not sure what to do for her future. We immediately enrolled our daughter in Madras Economics School as a result,” she said.

The pandemic put a lot of pressure on the current batch, she continued, so we don’t want to add to that pressure by keeping them waiting for results.

