‘Delhi jails filled with 3 times capacity’: NCRB data

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: During the Covid-19 pandemic, when the government was making sure that citizens follow social distancing, the prisons remained overcrowded, as per the latest report by “Prison Statistics India 2021” which was released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

The data said that the occupancy rate in Delhi’s prison was 182.5%, which is the highest among the Union territories and third highest among the states after Uttrakhand (185.0%) and Uttar Pradesh (184.8%). The national average occupancy rate is 130.2%. During the year 2021, 73,786 inmates were admitted to city’s prisons.

Occupancy rate is defined as the number of inmates staying in jails against the authorised capacity for 100 inmates. Delhi has 16 prisons, out of which 14 are central prisons and the other two are only for women. The data said that the city has a total capacity of 10,026 inmates, of which 9,346 are male and 680 are female. However, there are currently 17,733 male and 556 female prisoners housed. Surprisingly, data shows that there is no space for transgender inmates, despite the fact that Delhi’s prison is home to six of them.

With a total capacity of 9,346 inmates, Delhi’s central jails have the highest occupancy rate of 189.8% in the nation, housing 17,736 inmates two people living in each cell. Overcrowding means more inmates are staying than the sanctioned strength. In recent years, it is one of the biggest problems as it results in poor hygiene, lack of sleep etc. Keeping human rights in mind, it is essential that they are given reasonable space and facilities in jails, highlighted the report.

In the city’s prison, there are 1,516 male convicts, 53 female convicts, 16,157 male under trials, 502 female under trials, and 6 transgender under trials. As of December 31, 2021, there were 1,650 women and 1,867 children held in India’s prisons. Delhi has 22 women inmates with children and 24 children. Uttar Pradesh has reported the highest number of women with children (379 women with 428 children), stated the report. The sixteen prisons house a total of 1,569 convicts of which 430 are from other states, 61 from foreign nations and 1,078 belong to the city. A total of 148 inmates were given death penalty in 2021, out of which Delhi has reported only a single death penalty in the same year.

Health conditions in prisons

The data also showed the mental health condition of the inmates. A total of 9,180 inmates suffered from mental illness, out of a total of 5,54,034 inmates, accounting for 1.7% of total such inmates. Out of 9,180 inmates suffering from mental illness, 41.3% (3,787) were convicts, 58.4% (5,365) were Undertrials and 0.3% (23) were détentes as of 31st December, 2022, said the report.

Delhi reported 70 deaths in 2021, out of which 58 were natural deaths and 12 were unnatural. Heart-related diseases (10), lung-related diseases (11) and liver-related diseases (3), as well as three cases of cancer and six HIV-related deaths the greatest number among the union territories—were some of the reason for the fatalities.

Delhi’s prisons have accounted for the most number of suicide deaths. In the year 2021, eight prisoners committed suicide, five hanged themselves and one died from alcohol overdose.

National occupancy rate is 130.2%

The NCRB data said that the occupancy rate in Delhi’s prison was 182.5%, which is the highest among the Union territories and third highest among the states after Uttrakhand (185.0%) and Uttar Pradesh (184.8%). The national average occupancy rate is 130.2%.

‘Ensure isolation wards in jails’

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Inspector General of Prisons to ensure that isolation medical wards or quarantine zones are created in all jails so that there is no compelling need to repeatedly release on interim bail accused persons who are facing trial for serious offences. The high court’s direction came while granting interim bail to an accused, who sought relief on the ground that he was suffering from Herpes, a contagious disease. “The fact that a person suffering from a contagious disease is continued to be allowed to stay in the jail with no provision for quarantine is a matter of concern,” Justice Asha Menon said.

NCRB data shows Delhi’s prisons were overcrowded

Data shows 24 children were inmates in the year 2021

Total capacity of the prisons 10,026 inmates

556 Female inmates

Women inmates with children 22

Inmates population in prison 18,295

Occupancy rate 182.5

Males inmates in prisons 17,733

Children 24

Deaths 70





