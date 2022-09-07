Home Cities Delhi

Displaced residents protest against “Bulldozer Raj” at Jantar Mantar, call for rehabilitation 

With their houses being demolished without alternative accommodation, protesters said that they are forced to rent rooms for shelter.

Published: 07th September 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Protestors hold placards and raise slogans demanding removal of Bulldozer Raj and seek proper settlements after being forcefully evicted. (Photo | Express)

Protestors hold placards and raise slogans demanding removal of Bulldozer Raj and seek proper settlements after being forcefully evicted. (Photo | Express)

By Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Thousands of people who have been evicted from their homes in slums, jhuggies, settlement colonies and informal sector workers who have been denied their livelihood without any rehabilitation, protested on Tuesday to raise their voice against the “Bulldozer Raj” at Jantar Mantar.
The protestors made placards and slogans saying, “Bulldozer raj band karo”, “Shahri gareebon ko adhikaar dena hoga”, “jis zameen par basein hain, jo zameen sarkari hai, wo zameen humari hai.”

Suraj Kumar (28), a protester, said that his house at Gyaspur Colony, Hazrat Nizamuddin, was demolished by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on the pretext of being built on DDA’s land. He added that now he faces difficulty to travel from Geeta Colony to Nizamuddin to earn for his living.

With their houses being demolished without alternative accommodation, protesters said that they are forced to rent rooms for shelter. Shishpal Chauhan, another protester who came from Faridabad said, “My house near railway line was demolished by railway officers and now my family lives in a rented room for which we have to pay Rs 5,000 per month.”

Street hawkers also bear the brunt of eviction from their vending spot. Samina, who sells vegetables near Bharat Colony in Faridabad, said that she was removed from the spot, despite having Certificate of Vending (COV). Apart from her, 75 others were also evicted. Terming eviction as “modern day slavery”, Nirmal Gorana Agni, Convenor, Mazdoor Awas Sangharsh Samiti said that according to the Street Vendors Act, 2014, it is illegal to remove these shops.

He added that the survey work for deciding vending and non-vending zones should be completed as early as possible, as it will provide certificates to those shops for running their business in the defined area. Condemning the act, President of Samajik Nyay Evam Adhikar Samiti, Deendayal Gautam said, “Forced displacement should be halted immediately and no eviction should be done before rehabilitation”. However, a senior MCD official said that eviction drives happen as per the law but refused to comment on rehabilitation process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Slums Eviction Bulldozer Raj Jantar Mantar
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp