Government plans to decongest 77 choke points in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Construction of elevated corridors and flyovers and widening of roads are part of the mega decongestion plan of the government to deal with 77 choke points across the national capital. The plan includes decongesting arterial stretches such as Outer Ring Road, Ring Road, NH-10, among other roads.

Announcing the project, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government will decongest 77 choke points by redesigning roads, and constructing flyovers, underpasses and foot overbridges at a large scale to rid Delhiites of traffic snarls.

“The project will be implemented in a phased manner, with high-traffic density zones being decongested first. Outer Ring Road, Najafgarh Road, Wazirabad Road, Rohtak Road, and Anand Vihar-Apsara Road are set for a revamp under the decongestion project and lakhs of commuters will be benefited daily,” Kejriwal said.

The CM held a meeting with public works department (PWD) officials who informed Kejriwal that the task force of the government identified 77 corridors where bottlenecks were leading to traffic jams.

An elevated corridor will be constructed from Anand Vihar to Apsara border with flyovers at Surya Nagar and Ramprastha traffic intersections to cater to the requirement of residents of Vivek Vihar, Surya Nagar and Ramprastha Colony, the statement said.

Another road that will be decongested includes eight km stretch of Wazirabad Road from Karawal Nagar to Bhopura Border. Here the government will redesign Wazirabad Road along with service road by developing footpaths and construction of two flyovers at Karawal Nagar-Gokulpuri junction and at Gagan Cinema T-Junction and Nand Nagri.

‘Govt keen on providing safe roads’

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved various road redevelopment projects worth `13.66 crore for northwest part of the city that will cover a total 16.22km stretch.Under the projects, nine roads in Pitampura and 12 in Rohini sectors 3, 5, 6 and 7 will be redeveloped and strengthened by the public works department. “Due to increase in traffic and completion of more than their useful lifespan period, these roads have deteriorated and quality of the surface has worsened. Taking cognizance of the condition of roads, PWD officials have been asked to begin the strengthening of roads in Pitampura and Rohini immediately,” Sisodia said. He added that the government is determined to provide safe commuting experience for all.

