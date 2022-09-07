Home Cities Delhi

Sarai Kale Khan 3-lane flyover aims to decongest Ring Road

"In terms of economic value of fuel and time, there will be a saving of Rs 19 crore of the public every year, which will recover the cost of the project within 3.5 years," Sisodia tweeted.

Manish Sisodia lays foundation stone of the flyover on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, a move aimed at easing traffic on the Ring Road. The three-lane flyovers will come up parallel to an existing one on the other carriageway of the Ring Road at Sarai Kale Khan, Public Works Department (PWD) officials said.

“Sarai Kale Khan is one of the busiest areas of Delhi, where traffic will increase further due to ISBT, metro station, railway station, and RRTS,” Sisodia said. “To make the traffic smooth, the foundation stone of a new 3-lane flyover was laid here today, it will be ready in 1 year and will make this T-junction signal free,” Sisodia said.

He said the flyover would help commuters from ITO to Ashram to a great extent.  “With this flyover, lakhs of vehicles going from ITO to Ashram daily will get rid of traffic. There will be less emission of 5 tonnes of carbon gas per day,” he said.

“In terms of economic value of fuel and time, there will be a saving of Rs 19 crore of the public every year, which will recover the cost of the project within 3.5 years,” the minister tweeted.

