Delhi gears up for opening of Central Vista

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approved the Centre’s proposal to rename Rajpath and Central Vista Lawns to “Kartavya Path” in a special council meeting held on Wednesday.

The move was unanimously supported by all the council members in the meeting headed by Meenakshi Lekhi, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture.

Addressing a press meet after the meeting, Lekhi said that the idea behind the above decision is to change past colonial history and inculcate democratic values and principles in the minds and souls of the people. “After 75 years of independence, it is felt that the name of Rajpath needs to be changed in tune with the values and principles of democracy and contemporary new India,” she added.

Officials are busy with a number of preparations to allay traffic snarls and security of the people expected to attend the event. Meanwhile, arrangements are in place to allow the public to witness the revamped central avenue. According to Delhi traffic police, restrictions will be put in place in the parts of central Delhi. General traffic will be diverted from the specific roads for the duration of the event which will take place between 6 pm and 9 pm.

According to the traffic advisory, vehicular movement will be diverted from roads such as Tilak Marg (From C-hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road crossing), Purana Quila Road (From C-hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road), Dr Zakir Hussain Marg (From C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing), Pandara Road (from C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Shahjahan Road (from C-hexagon to Q-point), Akbar Road (from C-hexagon to roundabout Mansingh Road) and Ashoka Road (from C-hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road). Traffic movement will also be diverted on K G Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) and Copernicus Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), the advisory added.

Grand Look

A grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be unveiled on Sept 8

500 dancers to perform during the event

A 10-minute drone show on Netaji’s life will be projected

The jet black granite statue, measuring a total of 28 feet tall will be placed under the Canopy near India Gate

The statue will be one of the tallest, realistic, monolithic, handmade sculptures in India

HC to remain shut today in view of event

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court as well as Patiala House Court shall remain closed from 3 pm onwards on Thursday in view of the inaugural function of Central Vista. A notification to this effect was issued by the high court on Wednesday following a ‘special traffic arrangement’ in the area for the inaugural event.

“On account of special traffic arrangement in connection with the inaugural function of Central Vista at C-Hexagon on September 8, 2022, the Competent Authority has decided that this Court, as well as Patiala House Court, shall remain closed from 3:00 PM onwards on September 8, 2022,” said the notification.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks, and vending kiosks.

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approved the Centre’s proposal to rename Rajpath and Central Vista Lawns to “Kartavya Path” in a special council meeting held on Wednesday. The move was unanimously supported by all the council members in the meeting headed by Meenakshi Lekhi, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture. Addressing a press meet after the meeting, Lekhi said that the idea behind the above decision is to change past colonial history and inculcate democratic values and principles in the minds and souls of the people. “After 75 years of independence, it is felt that the name of Rajpath needs to be changed in tune with the values and principles of democracy and contemporary new India,” she added. Officials are busy with a number of preparations to allay traffic snarls and security of the people expected to attend the event. Meanwhile, arrangements are in place to allow the public to witness the revamped central avenue. According to Delhi traffic police, restrictions will be put in place in the parts of central Delhi. General traffic will be diverted from the specific roads for the duration of the event which will take place between 6 pm and 9 pm. According to the traffic advisory, vehicular movement will be diverted from roads such as Tilak Marg (From C-hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road crossing), Purana Quila Road (From C-hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road), Dr Zakir Hussain Marg (From C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing), Pandara Road (from C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Shahjahan Road (from C-hexagon to Q-point), Akbar Road (from C-hexagon to roundabout Mansingh Road) and Ashoka Road (from C-hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road). Traffic movement will also be diverted on K G Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) and Copernicus Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), the advisory added. Grand Look A grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be unveiled on Sept 8 500 dancers to perform during the event A 10-minute drone show on Netaji’s life will be projected The jet black granite statue, measuring a total of 28 feet tall will be placed under the Canopy near India Gate The statue will be one of the tallest, realistic, monolithic, handmade sculptures in India HC to remain shut today in view of event New Delhi: The Delhi High Court as well as Patiala House Court shall remain closed from 3 pm onwards on Thursday in view of the inaugural function of Central Vista. A notification to this effect was issued by the high court on Wednesday following a ‘special traffic arrangement’ in the area for the inaugural event. “On account of special traffic arrangement in connection with the inaugural function of Central Vista at C-Hexagon on September 8, 2022, the Competent Authority has decided that this Court, as well as Patiala House Court, shall remain closed from 3:00 PM onwards on September 8, 2022,” said the notification. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks, and vending kiosks.