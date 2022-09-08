From Kingsway to Kartavya Path, the history of Rajpath

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When the layout of the British imperial capital in Delhi was being drawn in the 1910s, Edwin Lutyens, the architect of New Delhi, proposed a different alignment of the main or triumphal avenue now known as Rajpath. In the initial plan, the origin of the boulevard was Viceroy’s House proposed at Malcha village but it would terminate at Jama Masjid in Shahjahanabad instead of Irwin Amphitheatre, which was later renamed as National Stadium after independence.

However, Lutyens’ idea was not accepted by the Delhi Town Planning Committee set up in 1912 to plan, develop and design the new city. Later, the location of the Viceroy’s or Government House (Rashtrapati Bhavan) was also changed to Raisina Hills. Thus, the iconic Rajpath came into being.

The road, originally named "Kingsway", sprawling lawns and water channels on both sides, India Gate and the canopy is now referred to as the Central Vista, the venue for the annual national celebration; Republic Day Parade during which military prowess and cultural pageantry are showcased.

After independence, the avenue was given a new name - Rajpath. This historical stretch, about a three-kilometre-long road starting from Rashtrapati Bhavan to National War Memorial, has been redeveloped. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the stretch in its new avatar as ‘Kartavya Path’ and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue installed under the India Gate canopy on Thursday.

Rejection of initial alignment

At the conceptualisation stage, many tentative plans including some for the central avenue for the new capital were altered. Historian and author Swapna Liddle in her book – Connaught Place and the making of New Delhi - wrote that Lutyens' other suggestion to build the palaces of the maharajas (rulers of princely states) along the ceremonial avenue with huge facades and imposing gates was considered impractical hence rejected.

"This avenue (Rajpath) terminated at the southwest corner of the mosque (mosque), which was a blank wall at the rear, hardly a very pleasing prospect for the main street of the imperial city. In addition, in the path of this proposed avenue lay the populous settlement of Paharganj. The main axis of the new capital, as planned, would necessitate the clearing of this land. This would be not only an expensive proposition, as land prices were high but a move that would be unpopular with its 35,000-odd inhabitants," Liddle explained in the book.

To raise the new city, a suitable site comprising villages and rocky terrain, south of Shahjahanabad was finalised. Besides dwelling units and chunks of land being used for cultivation, it was dotted with ruins of the mosques, graves, and palaces of the older cities. After deliberations, a list of structures, which could be demolished, was prepared.

According to Liddle, the architecturally important, historically or culturally significant properties and places being revered by the people were spared. Hence, the Zabtaganj mosque standing at Man Singh Road—Rajpath intersection survived.

Golfing and University Campus at Rajpath!

However, Lutyens’ shifted the golf club that existed at the eastern edge of the chosen site facing Purana Quila to a nearby location. The relocated sporting facility is now known as Delhi Golf Club at Zakir Hussain Marg. The acquired piece of land was used to build India Gate and develop the Central Vista and Princess Park area.

According to the November 1984 issue of Akashvani, a weekly programme journal of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan published by the public broadcaster, two golf courses existed before the birth of New Delhi. The other one was located in the northern ridge area, where Delhi University (DU) campus was built later.

Interestingly, while planning for the imperial capital in 1915-16, the authorities considered a proposal to allocate land close to Central Vista Avenue at Raisina Hills to build university buildings. But after detailed consideration, the administration decided to use the designated land for ‘other purposes’ and develop the DU campus in the north of Shahjahanabad.

In her essay— The foundation and early history of Delhi University –in ‘The Delhi Omnibus’, collection of dissertations on the history of Delhi, historian Aparna Basu wrote that the Committee had proposed to give 250 acres including the Old Viceregal Lodge and Estate in the old city to Delhi University. “After considerable discussion in the Governor General’s Council, an order was issued on March 26, 1926, that the land earmarked for the university in New Delhi be released for other purposes, and that the university is located in the area in the north of old Delhi,” Basu’s essay read.

About Central Vista Redevelopment Projects

Prime Minister is all set to inaugurate the 'Kartavya Path' on Thursday. It symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment.

Prime Minister will also unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on the occasion.

Over the years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of Central Vista Avenue had been witnessing pressure of increasing traffic of visitors, putting stress on its infrastructure. It lacked basic amenities like public toilets, drinking water, street furniture and adequate parking space. Further, there was inadequate signage, poor maintenance of water features and haphazard parking.

The redevelopment has been done bearing these concerns in mind while also ensuring the integrity and continuity of architectural character.

Kartavya Path will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks. Further, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other features that will enhance the public experience.

It also includes a number of sustainability features like solid waste management, stormwater management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy-efficient lighting systems, among others.

The statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which will be unveiled by the Prime Minister, is being installed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas (January 23) by him.

Crafted by Arun Yogiraj, who was the main sculptor, the 28 feet tall statue has been carved from a monolithic granite stone and weighs 65 metric tonnes.

