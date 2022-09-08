Home Cities Delhi

MCD grants permit to 400 Ramlila committees, ramps up safety measures

Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti issued an official order on this and directed the DEMS (Department of Environment Management Services) department to look after sanitation arrangements.

Published: 08th September 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has granted permission to 400 Ramlila committees and directed various departments to maintain civic amenities at the grounds meant for such events, officials said Wednesday.

Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti issued an official order on this and directed the DEMS (Department of Environment Management Services) department to look after sanitation arrangements. Engineering department has been directed to maintain roads wherever it is required. The DEMS department has been asked to tie up with Delhi Jal Board to maintain the facility of toilets and water, the MCD said in a statement.

The MCD received 400 applications from various Ramlila committees and it has granted permission to all 400 of them, the statement added. Zonal Deputy Commissioner of each zone will grant permission for setting up temporary tahbazari at Ramlila grounds in accordance with rules and after charging requisite fees. 

Ramlila committees are allowed to display posters and banners related to the festival. The commissioner has also directed authorities concerned to put up temporary street lights at the grounds.  A Zonal Deputy Commissioner will appoint a nodal officer for granting various permissions. 

‘Maintain roads, toilets’
Engineering department has been directed to maintain roads wherever it is required. The Department of Environment Management Services (DEMS) department has been asked to tie up with Delhi Jal Board to maintain the facility of toilets and water, the MCD said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramlila Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD Ramlila Grounds
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp