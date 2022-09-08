MCD grants permit to 400 Ramlila committees, ramps up safety measures

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has granted permission to 400 Ramlila committees and directed various departments to maintain civic amenities at the grounds meant for such events, officials said Wednesday.

Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti issued an official order on this and directed the DEMS (Department of Environment Management Services) department to look after sanitation arrangements. Engineering department has been directed to maintain roads wherever it is required. The DEMS department has been asked to tie up with Delhi Jal Board to maintain the facility of toilets and water, the MCD said in a statement.

The MCD received 400 applications from various Ramlila committees and it has granted permission to all 400 of them, the statement added. Zonal Deputy Commissioner of each zone will grant permission for setting up temporary tahbazari at Ramlila grounds in accordance with rules and after charging requisite fees.

Ramlila committees are allowed to display posters and banners related to the festival. The commissioner has also directed authorities concerned to put up temporary street lights at the grounds. A Zonal Deputy Commissioner will appoint a nodal officer for granting various permissions.

