Seven youth arrested over supply of synthetic drugs in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Crime branch unit of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested seven persons, including two ex- IIM students, a fashion designer, a B. tech student and business administration students for allegedly supplying synthetic substances like LSD blotters, MDMA and other drug substances.

The accused were arrested in three different operations. According to police, the accused used to sell Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), methylenedioxy-methylamphetamine (MDMA) and marijuana to rich students, fashion designers in parties.

“The module used chat app Wicker and Dark Net for communication. The drugs were distributed through a local delivery network,” said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police. They use We-fast, Uber Delivery, Swiggy Genie and other online services for distributing synthetic drugs to their customers, police said.

They used to contact drug dealers from Russia and Canada with the help of the Dark Net and asked them to supply synthetic drugs like MDMA and marijuana to India. The drugs reached India either through courier service or from India-Nepal or India -Bangladesh borders.

The police seized over 28 blotting papers of LSD, 12.6 grams of MDMA, 84 grams of curated marijuana and 220 grams of hashish. A 22-year-old MBA student was arrested from Waziarabad Road in Delhi. During his interrogation, the accused revealed details of his drug supplier. Acting on this information a BBA graduate was nabbed from the Chhattarpur area in Delhi.

Following this, police apprehended a 28-year-old IIM dropout from Kirti Nagar. The Police recovered 28 blotting papers of LSD and 12.06 gm of MDMA from his possession. “He disclosed that he has been selling the party drug for three years. He procures them from a person in Paschim Vihar. The drug supplier was also apprehended. We found another person, a fashion designer, involved in the gang and arrested him from Gurgaon,” said Malhotra said.

The two accused were arrested by the Police while they were driving on the Burari flyover. 220 grams of “Malana Cream” hashish has been found in their possession. The accused has already a history of a drug case and were booked under NDPS Act in April in Himachal Pradesh and were released on bail in May. The police did not disclose the identity of the youths as the publishing of their names would add stigma to their social life. The police said that they will also work in the rehabilitation of these addicted youth to connect them with society, said DCP.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (Govt of India) through the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre of AIIMS, Delhi, approximately, 90,000 people in Delhi are injecting drugs. Most of the drug consumers are in the age group of 19-35 (38.9%). Most of these Drug Consumers are having education level of High School & Above (47.2%)

Capital high on drugs

Most of the drug consumers are in the age group of 19-35 years

Street price in Delhi for LSD is Rs 5,000 per stamp, Rs 4,000 per gram for MDMA and Rs 3,000 per gram for curated marijuana

LSD: It is a synthetic compound, Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, which is a powerful hallucinogenic drug.

MDMA: It is a potent central nervous system stimulant primarily used for recreational purposes. The desired effects include altered sensations, increased energy, empathy & pleasure. MDMA is a highly addictive drug.

Curated Marijuana and Hashish: It produces sensory perception, tachycardia, anticonception, difficulties in concentration and impairment of memory.

