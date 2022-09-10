Home Cities Delhi

Building collapse: Map of building fraudulently obtained, AAP seeks probe

The building caved in as the ground underneath was being dug at the site to create a basement after constructing the fourth floor of the structure, he further added. 

Published: 10th September 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation underway after a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Azad Market area.

Rescue operation underway after a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Azad Market area. (Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hit out at the BJP over the collapse of a four-storey building in the city and demanded a probe into the incident, alleging that its map was obtained through fraudulent means.

The AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged the involvement of the Delhi civic body’s Building Department officials in grant of construction permit for the building through “fraud and forgery”.
“The map of the four-storey under-construction building, which collapsed in Sheesh Mahal area today, was passed through forgery and fraud as the building was being constructed in the area beyond the permissible limit of 100 yards,” he claimed.

The building caved in as the ground underneath was being dug at the site to create a basement after constructing the fourth floor of the structure, he further added. “The MCD officials must have been bribed for the construction of this building. It’s not possible for anybody to hide any construction work from MCD officials in Delhi.

Wherever a construction work begins in Delhi, the MCD officials reach there to collect money,” Bharadwaj, AAP’s Greater Kailash MLA, claimed. The MCD, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Centre, is still controlled by the BJP, he charged. “The Building Department is collecting crores of rupees from the construction sites in Delhi,” Bharadwaj alleged, adding “there is no change in functioning of the MCD even after its unification and appointment of Saxen as Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G).”     

TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party BJP Building collapse
