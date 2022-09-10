DoPT deputation rules eased to encourage IAS officers for Jammu and Kashmir posting

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Faced with a shortage of officers in Jammu and Kashmir, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has relaxed deputation rules to encourage IAS and other all-India and central services officers for postings in the Union Territory.

The DoPT said in a press release on Friday while “several steps” have been taken to “address the shortage of officers in the newly created UT”, the latest relaxation has facilitated the posting of 22 officers from various services and different cadres in J&K.

While the DoPT played a “major role in facilitating” the induction of 16 J&K Administrative Services Officers into the IAS by coordinating with senior officials in the UT, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the UPSC, eight vacancies “will be filled up shortly” by the UT cadre officers, after a gap of 12 years.

The DoPT’s move was preceded by “mid-career training” of the JKAS officers of various seniority to take on their new assignments.

Done in collaboration with the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), the training programme is said to have “provided a new level of exposure to the JKAS officers and more than 200 offices”. According to DoPT Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, besides the measure to address the shortage of IAS officers, the government has introduced incentives and concessions for Central government employees “working in the Kashmir valley” in “attached and subordinate offices or PSUs”.

While special concessions are for a period of three years, with effect from August 1 last year, the incentives include additional house rent allowance, composite transfer grant, per diem allowance, incentive for period of temporary duty, mess allowance and facility to draw pension at place of settlement.

Claiming that the facility for retention of general pool accommodation available to officers who have served in the central government has been extended to officers posted in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said that officials can now avail LTC to visit not only the UT besides Ladakh.

