Expanding the reach of heritage, natural crafts 

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

As we made our way to Kisan Haat, Chhatarpur, on a sweltering hot Friday afternoon, we were amazed by the traditional craftsmanship and handcrafted wonders that we witnessed at the ‘Nature Bazaar’, an annual initiative by Chhatarpur-based NGO, Dastkar—it was founded by social worker Laila Tyabji in 1981. One of the first artisans we noticed in a stall was Mohan Kumar Verma. Seated amid his paintings, the National Award winning

Sanjhi artist was seen meditatively trimming exquisite designs on paper. In another stall, Chhattisgarh resident Teamesswar Dewangan (27) was demonstrating how to use a bamboo rainmaker—a percussion instrument made using bamboo sticks along with pebbles or pulses—that he was selling along with several other bamboo products. Gurugram-resident Mamta Gupta wore a beaming smile as she spoke about her products that are prepared without artificial preservatives; recipes of these have been passed down in her family for generations. The 57- year-old was selling pickles, laddoos, and namkeens, which she claims improve digestion. “I sun-dry my pickles and don’t use vinegar as preservatives—I use lemon juice. I stick to homemade products,” she shared. At this Bazaar that is taking place in the city till September 12, one will see how authentic craft traditions meld with the idea of sustainability and, at the same time, provide a platform to communities and artisans working at the grassroots.

Inspired by nature

Indian artisans are known to use natural materials to create traditional handicrafts that are not just aesthetically pleasing but also functional. For instance, Zahid Ansari (34) from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, crafts handmade rugs and carpets made using cotton and wool through the traditional form of ‘Panja Dari’. Starting at `500, Ansari’s products are environment friendly. Similar is the case with Kailash Chand Patwa (63) from Jaipur. Chand,

who specialises in Patwa art—a thread craft, which originated in Rajasthan—is selling jewellery pieces, keychains, anklets, etc., here.

Many vendors we met here work directly with artisans and support their livelihoods. Case in point is Sankalpa Art Village, an Andhra Pradesh-based initiative wherein inhouse artisans create garments using natural dyes. Another venture doing something similar is RAWHAA (Rural Active Women’s Handicraft Artisan Association) from Odisha; they use dead palm leaves to craft baskets, coasters, etc. Nirupama Jena, member of RAWHAA, mentions that often their products are completed over days—as everything is handcrafted.

Organic products galore

The prices of products displayed at this event, especially those crafted by artisans, are extremely nominal—coasters made with date palm start at Rs 40, Pattachitra paintings at Rs 50, and bamboo wind chimes begin at Rs100—especially when compared to artisanal products exhibited at city spaces.

While the organisation has made immense effort to provide a space for artisans from various parts of the country, the hot weather has proven to be a roadblock in attracting patrons. “I have been coming here for years. This time, fewer people have visited since we expected it to rain, but it did not. It is hot, which is why people are reluctant [to visit],” shared Chand. Despite this, exhibitors remain hopeful, and are very keen on talking about their work with the customers who visit and show interest.

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: Nature Bazaar

WHEN: Till September 12; 11:00am to 7:00pm

WHERE: Nature Bazaar venue, Anuvrat Marg, Kisan Haat

