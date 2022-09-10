Five hurt as under-construction building collapses near Azad market area in Delhi  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A four-storey under-construction building collapsed on Friday morning at the Sheesh Mahal area of Azad market in Delhi. According to the Delhi Police, till now five people rescued from the spot and hospitalised in the nearby Hindu Rao hospital. The team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire service, and Delhi Police, were deployed for the rescue work.

“A call was received in Bara Hindu Rao police station regarding the collapse of a building situated at 749 Sheesh Mahal, Shivaji Road, Azad Market. On reaching there, it was found that the under-construction building has collapsed and pieces of debris were lying in the Gali,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

An eyewitness, Akhtar Ali said, “The building had been under construction for three months. The owner of the building did not live here and most of us did not even know him. “He also alleged that the structure stands on iron stilts and the concrete pillars were quite weak.

An NDRF official said that we are facing challenges as there is no space to bring in big machines to remove the debris. In this situation, we are taking the help of a mini crane to remove the debris, he said.

The Delhi Fire Services also mentioned that they are unable to reach the spot owing to the narrow lanes and to search people stuck under the debris, said a senior official of Delhi Fire Services.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading. According to the Police, the building owner is identified as Ajay Kumar Jain, a resident of Rajinder Nagar. The builder is identified as Mohamed Muzaffir, a resident a resident of Takiya Rajan Mohalla.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR prima facie and on the basis of the medico-legal case, under the sections 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 of the Indian Penal code. The investigation is still on in the following matter, said the North DCP. The operation to remove the debris from the collapsed building is still continuing as per the NDRF official.

Construction worker dies, 4 injured after tower crane breaks in Noida

Noida: A 22-year-old worker died while four others were injured after a tower crane broke at a construction site here on Friday, police said. The incident took place at a project site of Krishna Buildsites Private Limited in sector 132, police said, adding that the rope of the crane had snapped. “The injured were taken to Jaypee Hospital in sector 128 where Santosh Kumar Yadav, a native of East Champaran, Bihar, died during treatment,” a police spokesperson said. “The four others are undergoing treatment,” he added. The injured have been identified as Ashok Kumar (20), Kumod Rai (21), Dinesh Yadav (35) and Kamod Kumar (21), all hailing from Bihar, police said.

NEW DELHI: A four-storey under-construction building collapsed on Friday morning at the Sheesh Mahal area of Azad market in Delhi. According to the Delhi Police, till now five people rescued from the spot and hospitalised in the nearby Hindu Rao hospital. The team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire service, and Delhi Police, were deployed for the rescue work. “A call was received in Bara Hindu Rao police station regarding the collapse of a building situated at 749 Sheesh Mahal, Shivaji Road, Azad Market. On reaching there, it was found that the under-construction building has collapsed and pieces of debris were lying in the Gali,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi. An eyewitness, Akhtar Ali said, “The building had been under construction for three months. The owner of the building did not live here and most of us did not even know him. “He also alleged that the structure stands on iron stilts and the concrete pillars were quite weak. An NDRF official said that we are facing challenges as there is no space to bring in big machines to remove the debris. In this situation, we are taking the help of a mini crane to remove the debris, he said. The Delhi Fire Services also mentioned that they are unable to reach the spot owing to the narrow lanes and to search people stuck under the debris, said a senior official of Delhi Fire Services. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading. According to the Police, the building owner is identified as Ajay Kumar Jain, a resident of Rajinder Nagar. The builder is identified as Mohamed Muzaffir, a resident a resident of Takiya Rajan Mohalla. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR prima facie and on the basis of the medico-legal case, under the sections 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 of the Indian Penal code. The investigation is still on in the following matter, said the North DCP. The operation to remove the debris from the collapsed building is still continuing as per the NDRF official. Construction worker dies, 4 injured after tower crane breaks in Noida Noida: A 22-year-old worker died while four others were injured after a tower crane broke at a construction site here on Friday, police said. The incident took place at a project site of Krishna Buildsites Private Limited in sector 132, police said, adding that the rope of the crane had snapped. “The injured were taken to Jaypee Hospital in sector 128 where Santosh Kumar Yadav, a native of East Champaran, Bihar, died during treatment,” a police spokesperson said. “The four others are undergoing treatment,” he added. The injured have been identified as Ashok Kumar (20), Kumod Rai (21), Dinesh Yadav (35) and Kamod Kumar (21), all hailing from Bihar, police said.