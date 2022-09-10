Home Cities Delhi

‘More than Rs 168 crore spent by AAP government on health facilities in five years’

He said between 2017 and March 2022, more than 4.27 lakh patients benefited from this scheme and for this, Rs 168.43 crore was spent by the government so far.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government has spent Rs 168.43 crore for providing health facilities to over 4.27 lakh patients under its Delhi Arogya Kosh scheme over a span of five years, officials said on Friday. 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting with the Health Department officials and directed them to focus on working towards ensuring the timely benefit of this government scheme to maximum people across the national capital.

He said between 2017 and March 2022, more than 4.27 lakh patients benefited from this scheme and for this, Rs 168.43 crore was spent by the government so far. There are four schemes under the Delhi Arogya Kosh which include financial support from the government for medical implants, 136 types of medical tests and the Farishtey scheme for treatment of accident victims. 

Under this scheme of the Kejriwal government, if any citizen of the national capital goes to a Delhi government hospital and encounters a waiting period, the patient can avail the services in a private hospital with doctor’s reference, in case he requires immediate attention.

“Cashless check-up and treatment will be provided to them in all the empanelled hospitals and the cost of this will be borne by the government. Under this scheme, every citizen of Delhi who has a Delhi voter card can get treatment. Children below 19 years of age can avail this facility on the basis of their parent’s voter card,” Sisodia said.

There are four schemes under the Delhi Arogya Kosh which include financial support from the government for medical implants, 136 types of medical tests and the Farishtey scheme for treatment of accident victims. More than 4.27 lakh patients benefited from these schemes.

