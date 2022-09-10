Home Cities Delhi

Three labourers among five rescued in building collapse at Azad market in Delhi

Rescue operation underway after a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Azad Market area.

Rescue operation underway after a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Azad Market area. (Photo | PTI)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The collapse of a four-storey under-construction building at Sheesh Mahal near Azad market in North Delhi  on Friday led to five people injured, said the police. Among the injured, three were labourers.

The injured were identified as Congresh Yadav, 31, Nitish Yadav, 29, Amarjeet Yadav, 21, Ajizur Rehman, 44 and Jamil, 45. All the injured were hospitalised at the nearby Hindu Rao Hospital. Nitish and Jamal were severely injured, said a hospital official. 

Mohammed Nadeem, Rehman’s brother-in-law said, “He (Rehman) was returning from school after leaving his kid, then he went outside then suddenly the building collapsed and he was trapped under the debris.” Rehman is the sole breadwinner for his family and has been working with a travel company.  

Jamil – who was also trapped under the rubble while he too was returning from leaving his kids at school – said he sustained injuries on his head, chest and limbs. Jamil’s friend, Mehtran Ali said, “I got a call from his (Jamil’s) brother that he was seriously injured as he get trapped under the rubble.”  He said that we are quite worried about him, He has five kids. 

Abhishek Kumar, a relative of another injured labourer, identified as Amarjeet Yadav, said, “Amarjeet used to work in night shift between 10 pm to 8 am. Following the incident, he was rescued in an unconscious situation from the debris. I had contacted his family in Bihar.”  All five injured are under treatment. 

