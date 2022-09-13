‘Classroom scam’: BJP leaders testify before ACB

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders got their statements recorded with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Monday in connection with a complaint of a “scam” by them with regard to the construction of classrooms in schools run by the AAP government. The leaders, including Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana, former minister Kapil Mishra and Neelkant Bakshi, also submitted evidence in support of their allegations.

“We have submitted evidence and filed our statements and are confident that the ACB and the Lokayukta will punish the guilty involved in the classroom construction scam,” they said. Khurana said the BJP leaders may also submit the documents to the L-G, if needed. “The issue was raised by us two years ago and we got the complaint of corruption lodged with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the ACB and the Lokayukta. The complaint with the Lokayukta has already been referred for a probe,” he said.

Bakshi, a former head of the Delhi BJP’s media relations department, accused the AAP government of obstructing the ACB probe.“In July 2019, a complaint was filed by us with the Delhi Police for a probe into irregularities in the construction of classrooms in the Delhi government’s schools. The complaint was forwarded to the ACB, but further investigation was obstructed by the AAP government,” he charged.

