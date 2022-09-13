Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC takes cognizance of deaths during cleaning of sewer, orders PIL

The agency informed there was a complaint of sewer blockage in a society, Highway Apartment, and Chandilya was the first one to go down.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday took cognizance of the death of two people in the national capital allegedly while cleaning a sewer last week and directed registering public interest litigation. Taking cognizance on its own, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, government and Delhi Jal Board on the matter on the basis of a news report dated September 11, and also appointed senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao as the amicus curiae (friend of the court) to assist it.

“It is brought to the notice of this court that one sweeper and a security guard fell into drainage as they were attempting to clean the clogged drainage. Let a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) be registered in the matter,” the bench said.

Chief Justice Sharma asked Rao to go through the news report and said, “I will give you the material which will help you out. There is a Supreme Court judgement on the subject which says that the moment the death takes place of a person who is manually doing this scavenging work, the family is entitled to (certain assistance)’ plus a job to one of the members of the family.”

A sweeper and a security guard died on September 9 in Outer Delhi’s Mundka area after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer they had gone down to clean, police had said last week. The two were identified as Rohit Chandiliya, 32, a private sweeper and resident of JJ Colony Bakkarwala, and Ashok (30), security guard who was a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, police had said.

The agency informed there was a complaint of sewer blockage in a society, Highway Apartment, and Chandilya was the first one to go down. As soon as he inhaled the toxic fumes, he fell unconscious and fell down and subsequently, Ashok — who went to rescue him ‘ also fell unconscious, said police.

