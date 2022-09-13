Home Cities Delhi

Delhi likely to see driest monsoon this year

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president Skymet said that this phenomenon of monsoon months remaining dry is not normal.

The capital recorded 82% rain deficit in August this year | Parveen Negi

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: This monsoon is likely to be the driest the national capital has seen in almost a decade with almost no or scant rain throughout August as well as September so far, with just one rainy day on record, said weather officials.

While August, which is considered to be the rainiest, saw just 41.6 mm rainfall (lowest monthly rainfall recorded in the month in two decades) ending in a rain deficit of 82%, September so far has had just one day of rain (8.8mm on September 3) and is running into a deficit of 88% till this time of the year, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD data, September so far has received just 8.8 mm rain, as against the normal count (till this time of the year) of 75.9mm, which means a deficit of 88%. Monsoon officially withdraws from September 25.

The overall season’s cumulative rainfall is 361.2 mm as against the normal count of 592.8 mm, which means a deficit of 39%. According to IMD officials, the monsoon is likely to end with a large deficit, as this month may see a spell of rain on September 15-16, but that alone cannot suffice for the large deficit.

“A low-pressure area is likely to reach southeast Rajasthan over this week and then travel up to Delhi and Haryana around September 15-16, which may result in moderate showers. However, this will most likely to be the last spell after which the monsoon will start withdrawing,” the official said.

Delhi has been reeling under hot and humid days since August with high humidity levels and no rain.
On Monday, the maximum temperature was 37.3 degrees C, four notches above the season’s average while minimum settled at 27.4 degrees C, two notches above normal.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president Skymet said that this phenomenon of monsoon months remaining dry is not normal. “Over the past five years, uneven distribution of rain as a trend has been prominent. It has been observed that the northern plains including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan receive less rainfall while Central India receives much more rain that the normal count. This is not normal and if it persists for five more years in the same pattern, it will be declared as a consequence of climate change,” he said.

