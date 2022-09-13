G20 summit: NDMC to float tender to revamp Delhi roads

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping an eye on the upcoming G-20 conference set to be held in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will float a tender this week about revamping the city roads.NDMC Vice Chairperson (V-C) Satish Upadhyay informed that the tender will open on Wednesday for the makeover of more than 40 arterial roads falling into its jurisdiction.

“A special focus will be on the roads leading from the Indira Gandhi International Airport to the city and areas where the delegates will hold meetings. We will take up several civil, electrical and horticulture works on 41 arterial roads. We will fix caters and other damages to the roads, repair malfunctioning streetlights and beautify the certal ridge on these roads,” he said.“It will be a mixture of maintenance and beautification,” Upadhyay added.

The V-C also informed that the civic agency will beautify and rejuvenate the areas surrounding these roads. The roads identified for the project include the stretch from parliament to Teen Murti Marg, Barakhamba Road, KG Marg, Tolstoy Marg near Jantar Mantar, Janpath Road, Lodhi road, Africa Avenue Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Dara Shikoh marg among others, according to officials.

In December 2022, India is expected to take over the presidency of G20 or Group of Twenty, which is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The forum deliberates upon the major issues pertaining to the global economy. Delhi has been chosen to host a series of meetings including a leaders’ summit next year.

According to the officials, close to 200 meetings are likely to be convened in the areas falling under NDMC’s jurisdiction. The main event will be held at the exhibition and convention centre in Pragati Maidan.

India braces up for G20

In Dec 2022, India is expected to take over the presidency of G20 or Group of Twenty, which is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union

