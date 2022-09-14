Mughal-era Azimganj Serai to be major tourist spot after restoration

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Conservation work to restore the Mughal-era Azimganj Serai to its original glory here is underway, with the Delhi government asserting that the monument will emerge as a major tourist spot after completion of the work. On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and officials of the Delhi Archaeological Department reviewed the progress of the works being done at the 16th Century monument located in Sunder Nagar, Nizamuddin.

“Buildings of historical importance such as Azimganj Serai have remained neglected for a long time, due to which they have suffered a lot. But the government is ensuring that each of them is preserved in their original state with the support of experts and best craftsmanship,” said Sisodia. He said the government is ensuring that the conservation and beautification is done with utmost care so that the monument is restored to its original state. Once the work is is completed, it will not only attract tourists, but will also make them aware of the-old rich history of Delhi, he said.

The project is being executed by the government’s Department of Archaeology, which is responsible for the protection, conservation and maintenance of monuments in the city.“The conservation project of Azimganj Serai aims to revive its lost cultural significance and architectural integrity. The monument has seen a significant loss of architectural features such as chambers, arches and masonry walls in the last fifty years due to loss of connectivity and no maintenance. Conservation works will use traditional materials and craft techniques to preserve the monument in its original state,” a Delhi government statement said.

Azimganj Serai is one of the earliest Mughal-era monuments in Delhi, located within the boundaries of the Delhi Zoo and north of Sunder nursery.

With PTI inputs

NEW DELHI: Conservation work to restore the Mughal-era Azimganj Serai to its original glory here is underway, with the Delhi government asserting that the monument will emerge as a major tourist spot after completion of the work. On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and officials of the Delhi Archaeological Department reviewed the progress of the works being done at the 16th Century monument located in Sunder Nagar, Nizamuddin. “Buildings of historical importance such as Azimganj Serai have remained neglected for a long time, due to which they have suffered a lot. But the government is ensuring that each of them is preserved in their original state with the support of experts and best craftsmanship,” said Sisodia. He said the government is ensuring that the conservation and beautification is done with utmost care so that the monument is restored to its original state. Once the work is is completed, it will not only attract tourists, but will also make them aware of the-old rich history of Delhi, he said. The project is being executed by the government’s Department of Archaeology, which is responsible for the protection, conservation and maintenance of monuments in the city.“The conservation project of Azimganj Serai aims to revive its lost cultural significance and architectural integrity. The monument has seen a significant loss of architectural features such as chambers, arches and masonry walls in the last fifty years due to loss of connectivity and no maintenance. Conservation works will use traditional materials and craft techniques to preserve the monument in its original state,” a Delhi government statement said. Azimganj Serai is one of the earliest Mughal-era monuments in Delhi, located within the boundaries of the Delhi Zoo and north of Sunder nursery. With PTI inputs