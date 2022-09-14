Home Cities Delhi

Mughal-era Azimganj Serai to be major tourist spot after restoration

The project is being executed by the government’s Department of Archaeology, which is responsible for the protection, conservation and maintenance of monuments in the city.

Published: 14th September 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Conservation work to restore the Mughal-era Azimganj Serai to its original glory here is underway, with the Delhi government asserting that the monument will emerge as a major tourist spot after completion of the work. On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and officials of the Delhi Archaeological Department reviewed the progress of the works being done at the 16th Century monument located in Sunder Nagar, Nizamuddin.

“Buildings of historical importance such as Azimganj Serai have remained neglected for a long time, due to which they have suffered a lot. But the government is ensuring that each of them is preserved in their original state with the support of experts and best craftsmanship,” said Sisodia. He said the government is ensuring that the conservation and beautification is done with utmost care so that the monument is restored to its original state. Once the work is is completed, it will not only attract tourists, but will also make them aware of the-old rich history of Delhi, he said.

The project is being executed by the government’s Department of Archaeology, which is responsible for the protection, conservation and maintenance of monuments in the city.“The conservation project of Azimganj Serai aims to revive its lost cultural significance and architectural integrity. The monument has seen a significant loss of architectural features such as chambers, arches and masonry walls in the last fifty years due to loss of connectivity and no maintenance. Conservation works will use traditional materials and craft techniques to preserve the monument in its original state,” a Delhi government statement said.
Azimganj Serai is one of the earliest Mughal-era monuments in Delhi, located within the boundaries of the Delhi Zoo and north of Sunder nursery.

With PTI inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azimganj Serai Manish Sisodia Delhi Archaeological Department
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp