Over 90 challans issued for flouting norms at newly christened Kartavya Path

57 encroachments and 167 defacing instruments including posters, banners and hoardings were removed from the Kartavya Path till Tuesday.

Published: 14th September 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

View of the newly-christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, before its inauguration in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Shayan Ahmad Shamim
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Unlawful hawking and encroachments are on a rise around the recently opened Central Vista Avenue as over 90 challans have been issued by the New Delhi Municipal corporation (NDMC) against visitors and vendors for flouting norms at the newly christened Kartavya Path.“Our health enforcement department has issued 92 challans so far in contempt related to littering, spitting and unauthorised business in and around Kartavya Path,” a senior official said.

Beside this, 57 encroachments and 167 defacing instruments including posters, banners and hoardings were removed from the Kartavya Path till Tuesday, he added. The civic body has also seized ice-cream trolleys, soft drink vans, water pumps and other vending instruments.

Apart from the warnings and notices issued to visitors and vendors, challans ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 2,000 were issued on spot by the officials. The authority has provided licenses to 27 authorised general vendors and 30 water vendors in the area while more licences for vendors are underway.

According to the officials, two teams comprising 21 officers are present on the ground to enforce the norms set by the NDMC. 12 officers from the health enforcement department and nine from the enforcement department.

Since the inauguration of the Central Vista Avenue along with the Kartvaya Path, massive crowds are flocking the area every day. People seem to be enjoying the 5 day cultural festival along with the redeveloped surroundings of India Gate. 

Footfall is expected to increase in the coming days, putting more pressure on the officials on the ground. The situation remains persistent even after the deployment of police personnel and security.

