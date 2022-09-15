NDMC deploys teams to prevent littering, unlawful hawking in and around Kartavya Path

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has arranged a heavy battery of officials to maintain civic order at and around the Kartavya Path, officials said on Wednesday. As many as 92 officials from the health department, enforcement, and civil defence volunteers (CDV) have been deployed at the c-hexagon and nearby areas of the newly developed avenue that was thrown open to the public after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

According to the officials, 72 CDV and 20 officers will guard the premises.D Karthikeyan, Director, Transport and Enforcement Department, NDMC, said around 60 officials have been deployed so far and orders are issued to others to join duty at the Kartavya Path.“The role of the officials involves prevention of littering and checking for unauthorized vendors or hawkers at the venue. No vendor without a valid license will be allowed to do business there. Two teams comprising 21 officers are present on the ground to enforce the norms set by the NDMC,” he said.

Karthikeyan said that the officers will man the Kartavya Path in two shifts 6 am to 2 p — and 2 pm to 10 pm. The Kartavya Path has been evenly segregated into eight zones by the central civic corporation. Besides, six zones vending zones have been created at the Kartavya Path. According to the officials, the move has come after they observed rising incidents of unlawful hawking and littering around Central Vista Avenue. Over 90 challans were issued by the NDMC till Tuesday against visitors and vendors for flouting norms at the Kartavya Path.

“Our health enforcement department has issued challans so far in contempt related to littering, spitting, and unauthorized business in and around Kartavya Path,” a senior official said. Besides this, 57 encroachments and 167 defacing instruments including posters, banners, and hoardings were also removed from the area till Tuesday, the official added. Ice-cream trolleys, soft drink vans, water pumps, and other unauthorized vending instruments were also seized. Apart from the warnings and notices issued to visitors and vendors, challans ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 2,000 were issued on spot by the officials.

