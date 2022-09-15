NTA allows corrections in CUET details on DU portal

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Acknowledging the problem faced by a few candidates for login at the University of Delhi’s Common Seat Allocation System portal, the National Testing Agency has allowed the correction of “Student Particulars” in the online application form of the Common University Entrance Test (UG) — 2022.

Earlier, a few candidates who filled out the Common Universities Entrance test form and had not opted for the University of Delhi as their option are facing difficulty in login into the University of Delhi’s common seat allocation System.

“All concerned candidates are advised to avail of this opportunity and add/opt for “University of Delhi” also in the University Selection of CUET(UG) 2022 through the Correction Window provided by NTA,” said the University in a statement.

Now, the aspirants can correct the following six pieces of information in their application — Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name or Father’s Name (anyone), Date of Birth, Category, Person with benchmark disability and Choice of Universities.

The correction window for making changes in the application is available till 10:00 am on September 15, said a senior official of the University. He further added that the details of such candidates will be available on the University of Delhi’s CSAS — 2022 within 48 Hours of the closure of NTA’s Correction Window.

Earlier, Dean of Admission (DU) Prof. Haneet Gandhi said the personal details such as name, photograph and signature etc. submitted by the applicant during CUET (UG)-2022 will be automatically integrated into CSAS-2022.

Delhi University on September 12, launched the CSAS 2022 application portal for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes from DU. On the day of the portal launch, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh stated that about 6.14 lakh candidates from across the country have included DU in their preferred University.

NEW DELHI: Acknowledging the problem faced by a few candidates for login at the University of Delhi’s Common Seat Allocation System portal, the National Testing Agency has allowed the correction of “Student Particulars” in the online application form of the Common University Entrance Test (UG) — 2022. Earlier, a few candidates who filled out the Common Universities Entrance test form and had not opted for the University of Delhi as their option are facing difficulty in login into the University of Delhi’s common seat allocation System. “All concerned candidates are advised to avail of this opportunity and add/opt for “University of Delhi” also in the University Selection of CUET(UG) 2022 through the Correction Window provided by NTA,” said the University in a statement. Now, the aspirants can correct the following six pieces of information in their application — Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name or Father’s Name (anyone), Date of Birth, Category, Person with benchmark disability and Choice of Universities. The correction window for making changes in the application is available till 10:00 am on September 15, said a senior official of the University. He further added that the details of such candidates will be available on the University of Delhi’s CSAS — 2022 within 48 Hours of the closure of NTA’s Correction Window. Earlier, Dean of Admission (DU) Prof. Haneet Gandhi said the personal details such as name, photograph and signature etc. submitted by the applicant during CUET (UG)-2022 will be automatically integrated into CSAS-2022. Delhi University on September 12, launched the CSAS 2022 application portal for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes from DU. On the day of the portal launch, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh stated that about 6.14 lakh candidates from across the country have included DU in their preferred University.