Safdarjung Hospital to unveil its private ward on PM Modi’s birthday

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital has preponed the inauguration of its private ward which was earlier scheduled to be launched in October. The facility will now be inaugurated on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday which falls on September 17.

The inauguration will be done by Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya who will also participate in the mega blood donation drive, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr BL Sherwal said. On the occasion of PM birthday, Mandaviya has planned a nationwide mega drive for voluntary blood donation which will start from September 17 and conclude on October 1.

When asked whether the wards will be equipped with the new date of inauguration, Sherwal assured that the initial lot of the facility is ready for the launch.“We are starting with 20 beds. They all are well equipped. There are little minor arrangements that will be sorted before the launch,” he stated.

Doctors said that the private nursing home will provide dedicated care at affordable rates to patients with chronic ailments. Treatments related to heart, neuro, kidneys, and lung disorders will be offered initially. The private facility will be housed in the super-specialty block of the hospital which is equipped with modern treatment technologies and has been kept ready for the last four years, officials said.

The block houses 228 ICU beds and six modular operation theatres. It was turned into a dedicated Covid-19 care facility during Covid-19. Sherwal informed that the treatment rates in the private facility will be charged as per the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) norms.

Earlier, the hospital administration sent a proposal to fix the room charges for the private wards. Officials at the hospital said the room charges are likely to be settled at Rs 3,000 a day.

