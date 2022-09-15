Home Cities Delhi

Woman claims 'digital rape' of 4-year-old daughter in school

The alleged incident took place on September 7 which the mother got to know when she picked her daughter up after school and the child complained of itching in the body.

Published: 15th September 2022 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 08:10 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by unknown person inside her school premises here, prompting police to launch an investigation, officials said on Thursday. The FIR was lodged after the student’s mother filed a complaint at Sector 39 Noida police station alleging ‘digital rape’ (forced sex using any part of the body other than male genital) with her daughter, a senior officer said.

According to the complaint filed on September 9, the alleged incident took place on September 7 about which the mother got to know when she picked her daughter up after school and the child complained of itching in the body, the officials said.

‘The FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint. The girl’s medical examination was conducted which showed no external injury to her,’ Additional DCP (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said. The complainant has refused to allow her internal examination, Dwivedi said.

‘CCTV footage has also been procured which shows that the child was not accompanied by any person while she was in the school’s corridors. The footage has been shown to the mother also,’ he said.  

The additional DCP said the investigation so far has not found any evidence of rape in the episode but further probe is underway and action will be taken accordingly.The FIR under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and under provisions of the POCSO Act has been lodged, the officials said.

