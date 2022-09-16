Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM urges citizens to donate blood on Bhagat Singh birth anniversary 

CM issued a nationwide appeal to youths to organise independent blood donation camps, implying a collective effort by the 130 crore citizens across states.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the forthcoming birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the Delhi government will organise a special blood donation in 50 places across Delhi on September 28, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, and issued a nationwide appeal to citizens to donate blood.

CM issued a nationwide appeal to youths to organise independent blood donation camps, implying a collective effort by the 130 crore citizens across states. “These camps will not only be for AAP but for people of all parties to come together and give a fitting tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary,” he said. Delhi CM further called upon leaders from different parties to join the initiative in order to help the ones in need as a tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, invoking values of unity and sacrifice within the nation. 

BJP’s blood donation camps to mark PM Modi’s b’day  

The BJP in Delhi on Thursday said it will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as “sewa pakhwada” and hold a special race with participants from slums as part of events beginning September 17 to mark the occasion. The race will be flagged off by Union Home minister Amit Shah on October 18, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said on Thursday.

Around 10,000 children and youth from slums of the city will participate in the race under age categories of 10-15 years for 2.5 km and 16-20 years for 5 km, he said.The “sewa pakhwada” (service fortnight) will be observed from September 17 (PM Modi’s Birthday) to October 2 during which various programmes will be held, Gupta said. Thousands of blood donation camps, health check-up camps and other programmes will also be organised, he said.

The cross-country race will be flagged off by Shah from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, he said.
Delhi BJP vice president Rajan Tiwari said all the participants of the race will be given a certificate. Apart from this, a prize money of up to Rs 3 lakh will also be given to the winners under different categories.

