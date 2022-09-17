20,000 students score perfect 100 in CUET exam

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results were announced, the students are in apprehension whether they can secure their seats at the prestigious University Of Delhi as the competition becomes tougher after more than 20,000 students scored 100 percentile in the exam.

This year, the percentile in CUET will be taken into account instead of the full score in CBSE. Up to 20,000 students completed the CUET with perfect scores.

The subjects in which the students scored a perfect hundred varied like this -- 8,236 for English, followed by 2,065 for Political Science and 1,065 for Business Studies (1,669), Economics (1,188), Psychology (1,188), and Biology (1,324). Students raised questions about the high cut-off for enrolment at prestigious universities and programmes connected to the varsity.

“I don’t think this will make the competition tougher, this is a new admission process and there are a lot of permutations and combinations that will come in the admission process. So it will be early to say.” said a senior official of the University of Delhi.

Meanwhile, DU announced the Undergraduate admission schedules. Phase I of Common Seat Allocation System 2022 commenced on September 12, 2022. Phase II of CSAS 2022, wherein the candidate will provide preferences for Programs and Colleges, will start from September 26, 2022, to Monday, October 10, 2022. Both Phase I and Phase II of CSAS (UG) 2022 shall remain open till Monday, October 10, 2022.

The official said that the university will open a ‘preference-filing’ Phase in the coming days.“After the closure of the Preference-Filling Phase, the University will release a simulated list of tentative allocations based on the CSAS 2022 Allocation Policy. Henceforth, a two-day window will be provided to the candidates to reorder their Program and College preferences. The date of declaration of the first list of admissions shall be notified by 10th October 2022,” said Vikas Gupta, Registrar, University of Delhi.

