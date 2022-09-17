Home Cities Delhi

20,000 students score perfect 100 in CUET exam

Many fear they may not get entry in DU due to tough competition; phase 2 of admissions to start from Sept 26

Published: 17th September 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results were announced, the students are in apprehension whether they can secure their seats at the prestigious University Of Delhi as the competition becomes tougher after more than 20,000 students scored 100 percentile in the exam.
This year, the percentile in CUET will be taken into account instead of the full score in CBSE. Up to 20,000 students completed the CUET with perfect scores.

The subjects in which the students scored a perfect hundred varied like this -- 8,236 for English, followed by 2,065 for Political Science and 1,065 for Business Studies (1,669), Economics (1,188), Psychology (1,188), and Biology (1,324). Students raised questions about the high cut-off for enrolment at prestigious universities and programmes connected to the varsity.

“I don’t think this will make the competition tougher, this is a new admission process and there are a lot of permutations and combinations that will come in the admission process. So it will be early to say.” said a senior official of the University of Delhi.

Meanwhile, DU announced the Undergraduate admission schedules. Phase I of Common Seat Allocation System 2022 commenced on September 12, 2022. Phase II of CSAS 2022, wherein the candidate will provide preferences for Programs and Colleges, will start from September 26, 2022, to Monday, October 10, 2022. Both Phase I and Phase II of CSAS (UG) 2022 shall remain open till Monday, October 10, 2022.

The official said that the university will open a ‘preference-filing’ Phase in the coming days.“After the closure of the Preference-Filling Phase, the University will release a simulated list of tentative allocations based on the CSAS 2022 Allocation Policy. Henceforth, a two-day window will be provided to the candidates to reorder their Program and College preferences. The date of declaration of the first list of admissions shall be notified by 10th October 2022,” said Vikas Gupta, Registrar, University of Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CUET CBSE University Of Delhi
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp