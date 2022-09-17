Home Cities Delhi

85 EV charging stations installed at 82 locations; 92 more by December, says MCD

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has installed 85 electric vehicle charging stations at 82 locations and 92 more such facilities are to be set up by December, officials said on Friday.

Published: 17th September 2022

electric vehicle charging station

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has installed 85 electric vehicle charging stations at 82 locations and 92 more such facilities are to be set up by December, officials said on Friday. The Government of India is promoting EV adoption in India and has recently announced its target to reach 25 per cent EV adoption by 2030, the MCD said. Several state governments are also working towards accelerating EV adoption in their respective states, it added.

“The MCD has installed 85 EV charging stations at 82 locations and all 85 EV charging stations have become operational for public usage,” the MCD said. Officials said 92 more such facilities are to be set up by December.

The MCD has been taking necessary steps to create an optimal EV ecosystem in the city, it said.
Four public sector undertakings — Telecommunications Consultants India Limited, Energy Efficiency Services Limited and Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, Indraprastha Gas Limited as well as DISCOMS — Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, BSES and Yamuna Power Limited were authorised for operations of EV charging stations.

