Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS ‘unanimously’ rejects proposal to rename institute

An identity is linked with the name.

Published: 17th September 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS (Photo | EPS)

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Faculty Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (FAIMS) has “unanimously” denounced the proposal to rename AIIMS in Delhi and 22 other locations in the country.
The faculty body has written to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya contending that it will lead to loss of the institute’s identity.

The move has come two weeks after the association sought the opinion of the faculty members over the government’s proposal to name all the 23 AIIMS after regional heroes of prominence, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments of the area. According to a letter, the faculty members opposed the changing of name of the apex institute and branches across the country.

“AIIMS, Delhi was created in 1956 with a trinity of mission for medical education, research and patient care. Identity is linked with the name. If the identity is lost, institutional recognition is lost both within the country and outside. That is why famous and established institutes have the same names for centuries — Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard universities,” the letter said.

The FAIMS said if the proposal is accepted, the esteemed medical institute will face a huge loss of identity and demoralisation.  “Hence, FAIMS requests you to please not consider any proposal for changing the name of AIIMS Delhi. This will help to maintain the premier and mentor institute status of AIIMS Delhi with respect to others in the country,” it urged in the letter The faculty body has also sought an appointment to discuss long-pending issues related to autonomy, in-campus accommodation and administration reform in the institute.

Last month, the Union Health Ministry drafted a proposal to give specific names to all the AIIMS, including that in Delhi, based on local or regional heroes of prominence, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments of the area or their distinct geographical identity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS FAIMS Mansukh Mandaviya
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp