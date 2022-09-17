AIIMS ‘unanimously’ rejects proposal to rename institute

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Faculty Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (FAIMS) has “unanimously” denounced the proposal to rename AIIMS in Delhi and 22 other locations in the country.

The faculty body has written to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya contending that it will lead to loss of the institute’s identity.

The move has come two weeks after the association sought the opinion of the faculty members over the government’s proposal to name all the 23 AIIMS after regional heroes of prominence, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments of the area. According to a letter, the faculty members opposed the changing of name of the apex institute and branches across the country.

“AIIMS, Delhi was created in 1956 with a trinity of mission for medical education, research and patient care. Identity is linked with the name. If the identity is lost, institutional recognition is lost both within the country and outside. That is why famous and established institutes have the same names for centuries — Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard universities,” the letter said.

The FAIMS said if the proposal is accepted, the esteemed medical institute will face a huge loss of identity and demoralisation. “Hence, FAIMS requests you to please not consider any proposal for changing the name of AIIMS Delhi. This will help to maintain the premier and mentor institute status of AIIMS Delhi with respect to others in the country,” it urged in the letter The faculty body has also sought an appointment to discuss long-pending issues related to autonomy, in-campus accommodation and administration reform in the institute.

Last month, the Union Health Ministry drafted a proposal to give specific names to all the AIIMS, including that in Delhi, based on local or regional heroes of prominence, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments of the area or their distinct geographical identity.

