Delhi CM urges people to oppose plan for 16 landfill sites

Published: 17th September 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image of landfill used for representational purposes| Parveen Negi

Image of landfill used for representational purpose. (Photo| Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the municipal polls in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to residents to stand against the BJP in its plan to set up 16 more landfills sites in the
national capital.

He also alleged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are “unnecessarily troubling everyone” and said the country can’t progress like this. He said that the Opposition should work for the public instead of just thinking about ED, and CBI raids 24*7.

The CM’s remarks came following ED launching fresh raids at 40 locations across the country in connection with the alleged money laundering in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
The ED’s case stems from a CBI FIR in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and some bureaucrats have been named as accused.

The ED is probing if there were irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the policy and if any “proceeds of crime” in terms of tainted money were generated by the accused. “The L-G says it is a scam of `144 crore while the CBI FIR says there is a scam of `1 crore and another BJP leader says that it is a scam of `8,000 crore...I don’t understand what the liquor scam is about,” he said.

 He then alleged that the BJP-ruled MCD with its new plan to create 16 new landfills wants to turn Delhi into a city of garbage hills. The claim was denied by the MCD a day before when Sisodia had alleged the same.

He added, on the other hand, AAP government is turning Delhi into a city of lakes , tirangas and parks. “People living in the vicinity of these landfill sites are affected by the foul smell emanating from these garbage mounds and a host of other issues,” he said. Also the AAP government is developing Delhi into a city of parks and lakes. “If given a chance, we will beautify the national capital in a time-bound manner,” he added.

