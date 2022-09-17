Home Cities Delhi

‘Normalised’ score to decide admission: UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar

The news led to panic among students and parents, who spent an anxious night awaiting the result, which was announced at 4am on Friday instead of the previously planed 10pm on Thursday.

Published: 17th September 2022 08:39 AM

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. (Photo | EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited results of the debut CUET-UG 2022 exam were finally announced early Friday, with UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar stressing that the admission to undergraduate courses in central universities would be through the ‘normalised’ marks and not percentile or raw marks.

Kumar told this newspaper that students need not worry if they see the difference in their normalised marks and answer keys. Kumar’s clarification came after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that 21,159 students scored 100 percentile. The news led to panic among students and parents, who spent an anxious night awaiting the result, which was announced at 4am on Friday instead of the previously planned 10pm on Thursday.

Kumar said students in two different sessions might have the same percentile, but when the normalisation is done, the difficulty level of each session is considered. “Some say they got 80 percentile, but in normalised marks, it has come down to 60. They have to understand that the normalised marks are different from the percentile. If one gets 82 percentile, 82 people get less than his marks. It is then converted into normalised marks, which are the real marks considering the difficulty level,” he said.

“Students need not worry if they see that their normalised marks are different from the percentiles. We have used the scientific method of normalising the performance of the students who gave the exams in different sessions,” he said, adding that it was done to provide a level-playing field to all students who took the exam on the same subject on different days or shifts, and got different question papers. Performances were evaluated using the equi-percentile method wherein normalised marks were calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject.

