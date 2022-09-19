ED’s plea to transfer former minister Satyendar Jain’s case in district court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court will decide on Monday on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) application to transfer a money laundering case against ex-minister Satyendar Jain to another judge. Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta posted the case for hearing on September 19, after the anti-money laundering probe agency sought the transfer from the court to another court.

The agency has raised certain issues about the bail arguments being heard by Goel, who has frequently pulled up the ED over its investigation. Goel has been hearing the lengthy arguments on the bail petitions of Jain and his co-accused Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain.

All three are currently lodged in judicial custody. The ED arrested Jain and two others in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The minister has been accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Goel recently allowed the ED to question Jain inside the jail on September 16 with regard to the excise policy scam case, which has become a flashpoint between the city’s AAP government and the Centre.

The special court recently took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others.

