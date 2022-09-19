Saroja Mohanam: A classic tribute to dance legends

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

The Stein Auditorium at India Habitat Centre was abuzz with several dance luminaries over the weekend, who were at the venue for a special event. ‘Saroja Mohanam’, a two-day dance festival, was organised to commemorate two illustrious personalities from the Indian dance fraternity—the late scholar and historian Mohan Khokar and Bharatanatyam dancer and teacher, MK Saroja (she passed away in June this year). Invited as the chief guest at this event was Rajya Sabha MP and dancer Sonal Mansingh. Also in attendance at this event were renowned names such as Padma Shri awardee and Kathak dancer Shovana Narayan, Odissi dancer Sharon Lowen, and Bharatanatyam exponent and guru Saroja Vaidyanathan, among others.

Organised by critic and author Ashish Mohan Khokar—he is the son of Mohan and Saroja— ‘Saroja Mohanam’ was an ode to the artiste-academic duo, who is highly revered by the fraternity. However, it also served as a congregation of artists from across the country who celebrated the spirit of dance at this event. “The idea was that they [dancers] could all come together and pay homage. We had a lineup of three generations—veterans, mid-generation stars, and youngsters. This is a homage by the dance fraternity to the first family of dance history,” shared Khokar. The title of the show has been inspired by a Sanskrit shlok. “It is about a lotus in bloom and in love,” Ashish shared with The Morning Standard. The 22nd edition of dance yearbook AttenDance was also unveiled at the festival.

Dedicated to traditional arts

Mohan Khokar spent his lifetime writing about Indian dance forms; he even photographed and documented several performers in their element. His body of work forms India’s largest dance archive and collection, the Mohan Khokar Dance Collection, which is considered a treasure trove of Indian dance and its rich heritage—it was donated by the Khokar family to the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and is currently maintained by the latter. “My father used to consult Mohan Khokar in those times—in the 80s and 90s. I have heard a lot about him and his contributions,” shared Kavita Dwibedi, founder-director of Odissi Akademi, who also performed at the event on Saturday. Centred on mysticism, Dwibedi presented two pieces—one inspired by the work of 19th Century saint poet Bhima Bhoi, and the other by Mirabai. Calling her experience a “prestigious moment”, Dwibedi said, “There is a very emotional bonding with the [Khokar] family. I am glad I was able to dedicate a performance to the sacrifices of Mohanji and Saroja maa ji and their dedication towards dance.” On the first day of this event, the audience also witnessed performances by Kathak dancer Aditi Mangaldas, Bharatanatyam exponent Navtej Singh Johar, which was followed by oral tributes by the guests.

An ode to the gurus

Hailed as a doyen of Bharatanatyam, MK Saroja is noted for her pioneering contribution to the Indian classic dance form. Acclaimed Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Alarmel Valli reminisced about her memories of MK Saroja and shared, “She was the most remarkable dancer. Every time I saw her, her art left a profound and lasting impression [on me]. She was a true seeker among many other things.” Valli’s performance on Sunday—the final day of the event—entailed a javali composed by the Thanjavur Quartet in the late 19th Century, and pieces based on the composition of Bhakti poet Annamacharya. “Both [Mohan and MK Saroja] of them have enriched the fabric of dance through their devotion and utter commitment. They dedicated their lives to dance and it was an honour to celebrate their memory.” Performances on the second day of this Festival also included those by various Padma awardees— Kuchipudi dancers and gurus Raja and Radha Reddy, Bharatanatyam exponent Leela Samson, Odissi stalwart Madhavi Mudgal, the Kathak sisters Kamalini and Nalini Asthana as well as Odissi exponent Meera Das.

