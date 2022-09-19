Tech corner

Ashok Pandian By

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

NEWAGE TV service

The Fastway+ is a hybrid and OTT set-top box with Chromecast built-in. I managed to set it up and connect it to my TV and wi-fi quickly. Among the content available is Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Zee5 etc. You also get other channels HD+SD when you sign up for a monthly plan along with high speed internet. Video quality is excellent, I was able to use upto 1080p on my TV, but this can be pushed to 4K on a suitable device. Sound is crisp and clear courtesy Dolby Audio. I was also able to mirror my laptops and mobile easily which is a big bonus. Overall, this is a great device and bundled service at a reasonable price for service activation. fastway.in

Rs 3, 499

FOR A BETTER AUDIO EXPERIENCE

Sound-bars are very popular currently and I tested a new, budget-friendly one from pTron called ‘Musicbot Evo’. The speaker is light and compact with a huge battery life (almost 10 hours for me). It also has detailed sound with decent bass for its size. I hooked it up to the PC for added depth while gaming and the results were good. Evo also accepts audio via USB. flipkart.com

YOUR ‘SMART’ BUDDY

Tagg’s Verve Connect Ultra comes with a massive 1.78 inch display forged from AMOLED for clarity. The watch is easy to configure taking a few minutes and fits well on the wrist. The always-on display is a welcome change and distinguishes this watch from competitors. BT calling is seamless with good clarity and feedback. Battery backup is excellent, with about a week including moderate use and calling. Voice assistants work fine and activity tracking is reasonably accurate. I feel the straps could have been of a better finish and with more width, otherwise this is a great watch. taggdigital.com and amazon.in

