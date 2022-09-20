Home Cities Delhi

AI-based model at IIIT-Delhi to detect carcinogens

“Our latest work builds an AI model that could recognize the carcinogens (cancer-causing compounds) from the chemical structures.

Published: 20th September 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Researchers from IIIT-Delhi have developed an Artificial Intelligence-based model to detect carcinogens in chemical structures, which could have importance for the pharma industry for the screening of new drugs.

The research on the software, named as Metabokiller, has also been published in Nature Chemical Biology, which is one of the most reputed journals in the field of Chemical Biology, said the researchers. 

Our latest work builds an AI model that could recognize the carcinogens (cancer-causing compounds) from the chemical structures.

This model utilizes a novel approach that specifically targets the biological and chemical properties associated with known carcinogens,” said Gaurav Ahuja, Assistant Professor, Department of Computational Biology, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi.

Ahuja, along with Dr Debarka Sengupta, has developed six independent machine learning-based models that precisely scan every query compound for carcinogen-associated properties. Other clinical and research institutes such as IIT-Ropar, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, and CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi, have also participated in the research.  

Ahuja said Metabokiller has vast importance and utilization in the pharma industry for the screening of new drugs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
artificial intelligence carcinogens IIT IIIT IIT Delhi CSIR
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp