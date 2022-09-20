Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court stays proceedings in Satyendar Jain’s bail

A court on Monday stayed the proceedings in the bail hearing of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

AAP leader Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court on Monday stayed the proceedings in the bail hearing of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta passed the directions while issuing notice to Jain and other co-accused in the case on an application of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking transfer of the case to another judge.

 The judge directed the respondents to file their reply to ED’s plea by September 30 and stayed the proceedings before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel till further order. The probe agency has sought the transfer of the matter from Special Judge Goel to any other judge. The agency, in its plea, has raised certain contentions related to the bail arguments being heard by the special judge.

