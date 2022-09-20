Phase 2 of Chandni Chowk makeover to be on track soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is set to initiate the second phase of the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk, which will focus on the restoration of the historical and architectural character of buildings in the iconic market, said officials on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, held a meeting where it was decided that under phase two, heritage structures will be conserved as per original design, material and construction techniques.

“Historical places across Delhi symbolize the country’s evolution over a period of time and the Kejriwal government is determined to preserve all these places on priority. All the historical buildings should be revived with their original features,” he said. The first phase of the project was inaugurated last year.

“In the first phase, we focused on decongesting the area and landscaping to improve the shopping experience for visitors. We will also interpret the storyline of these historical structures using plaques and QR codes to enhance visitor experience,” said Sisodia.

At present, the area has a blend of historic and modern architectural structures, which have emerged over the years. “But, to provide a uniform look to the market, buildings require a facelift,” he said. The government is also planning to revamp the roads of the Shahjahanabad area to provide a better shopping experience for visitors and a better opportunity to explore the cultural heritage of Delhi, the minister said.

In the first phase, the government revamped the 1.3 km stretch with red sandstone and granite pavement between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid.

The landscaping of the 17th-century market was done and CCTVs were installed to ensure the safety of the visitors. In an attempt to make the market pedestrian-friendly, the stretch was declared a “no-traffic zone” for motorized vehicles between 9 am and 9 pm.

The project also envisages unification of the facade of heritage buildings, colour and signage scheme for shops, facade illumination, and interpretation of storyline of heritage structures on various spots by using plaques.

NEW DELHI: The government is set to initiate the second phase of the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk, which will focus on the restoration of the historical and architectural character of buildings in the iconic market, said officials on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, held a meeting where it was decided that under phase two, heritage structures will be conserved as per original design, material and construction techniques. “Historical places across Delhi symbolize the country’s evolution over a period of time and the Kejriwal government is determined to preserve all these places on priority. All the historical buildings should be revived with their original features,” he said. The first phase of the project was inaugurated last year. “In the first phase, we focused on decongesting the area and landscaping to improve the shopping experience for visitors. We will also interpret the storyline of these historical structures using plaques and QR codes to enhance visitor experience,” said Sisodia. At present, the area has a blend of historic and modern architectural structures, which have emerged over the years. “But, to provide a uniform look to the market, buildings require a facelift,” he said. The government is also planning to revamp the roads of the Shahjahanabad area to provide a better shopping experience for visitors and a better opportunity to explore the cultural heritage of Delhi, the minister said. In the first phase, the government revamped the 1.3 km stretch with red sandstone and granite pavement between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid. The landscaping of the 17th-century market was done and CCTVs were installed to ensure the safety of the visitors. In an attempt to make the market pedestrian-friendly, the stretch was declared a “no-traffic zone” for motorized vehicles between 9 am and 9 pm. The project also envisages unification of the facade of heritage buildings, colour and signage scheme for shops, facade illumination, and interpretation of storyline of heritage structures on various spots by using plaques.