Tiago EV on the cards

Tata Motors is looking at expanding their EV portfolio and will be launching the Tiago EV soon

Published: 20th September 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

Tata Motors has made a name for themselves in the EV space, and they have managed to dominate the entry-level electric vehicle segment with their Nexon EV portfolio. Currently, the company has over 40,000 Tata EVs on the road across the Tigor and Nexon EV range.

Looking at taking this further, Tata Motors has announced that they will be introducing the Tiago EV in the market soon. This is in sync with the company’s strategy to launch 10 EVs in different product segments and body styles in the future. 

The Tiago EV will be the most affordable EV from the Tata range when it hits the market. Based on the hot-selling Tiago compact hatchback, the EV version is expected to get the same electric powertrain that is offered in the Tigor EV. The permanent magnet synchronous motor will be paired with a 26-kWh lithium-ion battery pack which will allow for a  maximum power output of 75PS and 170Nm of torque. The Tiago EV will also benefit from multiple drive modes and is expected to have a range of 200km to 250 km per charge in real-world driving conditions. 

As far as the design and features are concerned, the Tiago EV will have the same sharp lines as the petrol version, however the front grille will be closed off and will sport a similar look and feel as seen on the Tigor. Tata Motors has been extremely vocal about their focus on connected systems as well as safety, 
so it would be right to expect the new Tiago EV to come packed with features and be built tough.

Expected price: Rs 8 to Rs 11 lakhs

