‘540 km of city roads to be revamped as per global standard’: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday inspected the newly revamped road stretch between Rajghat and Shantivan, which is part of the AAP government’s flagship project to beautify city roads.

After the revamp, the road stretch area has been lit up with decorative lights, street furniture, greenery along with other public amenities, an official statement said.

During the inspection, Sisodia said that the beautification of Delhi roads, as per global standards will give a new identity to the national capital. “Delhi Government is giving a makeover to 16 roads of Delhi on pilot basis according to needs of the street. A further 540 km of road will also be beautified on the same lines,” said the minister.

Sisodia also interacted with the visitors in the area to know their experiences, it said. Sharing their experiences, people said that seeing this stretch of road lit up in the light, it is impossible to believe that such wonderful roads are being built in Delhi. Until now such roads were seen only in foreign countries or in movies, the statement said.

Now Delhi roads have started looking beautiful and the response of Delhi residents to this development is overwhelming. Our aim is to make all the roads under the government pedestrian friendly and provide a pleasant commuting experience to residents of Delhi,” Sisodia said.

The government is decongesting, redesigning, and beautifying several roads across the national capital under its streetscaping of roads project.

