‘Vax paucity led to Monkeypox surge’: Researchers from ICMI

“The disease has not affected the elderly but those who were born after routine immunisation for smallpox 
was stopped in the country,” he said. 

Published: 21st September 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The researchers from the Institute of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology (ICMI) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have inferred the discontinuation of the smallpox vaccine as the possible reason for the resurgence of Monkeypox cases in the country.

They said, “The discontinuation of the smallpox vaccine might result in the resurgence of monkeypox cases.” An editorial written by the researchers, which was published in the current edition of the Indian Journal of Medical Microbiology, suggested that authorities should launch a programme for inoculating those aged below 45 years with the smallpox vaccine since it provides 85 per cent protection.

According to Dr Chand Wattal, corresponding author and chairperson, ICMI, waning immunity in humans due to the discontinuation of the smallpox vaccine established the scope for the resurgence of Monkeypox, demonstrated by the re-emergence of the outbreak after a break of 30-40 years. India declared itself smallpox-free in 1979 while it was officially eradicated all over the world around 1979-80.

“Since the smallpox vaccine provides 85 per cent cross-protection, a programme for vaccination of the unvaccinated needs to be considered and a roadmap should be framed, especially for people below 45 years of age. A high-risk person’s burden needs to be considered and the possible drug, Tecovirimat, could be stockpiled,” Wattal added.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that has jumped from animals to humans followed by a human-to-human spread with an average mortality of 3 to 6 per cent, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). 

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close contact, often skin-to-skin contact including direct contact with infected persons, touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by an infected person. 

So far, 14 people with the disease have been reported in the country out of which 9 were reported in the city. However, researchers cautioned that even though the number of cases is few at present, cases with no history of international travel to affected areas can be a warning sign.

