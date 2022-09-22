Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University to begin second phase of CUET-UG admission soon

The university will open the portal for preferences in this phase, said by a senior official of the university.

Delhi University. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The second phase of undergraduate admission to the University of Delhi will begin on September 26. The university will open the portal for preferences in this phase, said a senior official of the university.

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal in second phase registration will include “preference-filing” in which candidates have to choose the programme(s) s/he is willing to take admission if allocated. The candidates will also have to fill in the programme and college combinations preferences for every programme selected by them in the CUET application form.

The application window for both phase 1 and phase 2 of CSAS (UG) 2022 will remain open till October 10, 2022. Candidates who have opted the University of Delhi for admission can apply online on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

“The candidate must select as many programmes s/he wishes to and it is in the best interest of the candidate to choose maximum programmes and programme plus college combinations,” said an official statement of the university.

After the closure of the Preference-Filling phase, the university will release a Simulated List of tentative allocations based on the CSAS 2022 allocation policy.  Henceforth, a two-day window will be provided to the candidates to reorder their programmme along with college preferences. The date of declaration of the first list of admissions shall be notified by 10th October 2022. The university has registered 1, 41,502 applications till Tuesday evening.

‘Preference-filling’ to be a part in second phase

