Delhi: NDMC removes BJP flags from Central Vista after issue ‘raised’ 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday removed all the BJP party flags that were put up without permission around the India Gate. The move came after the issue was reported to the authorities, officials said.

The flags were removed Thursday morning, said D Karthikeyan, a senior official of the enforcement department, NDMC. According to officials, the flags were installed during the mega event BJP organised on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

“It’s our routine duty to remove flags, banners and posters installed without seeking permission from us. Be it BJP or any party, we remove all such illegal instalments in our areas routinely,” said Satish Upadhyay, vice-chairperson, NDMC.

According to the rules laid down by the civic body, no flag or hoarding by a political or private organisation can be put without prior permission in the area it governs.

“Only national flags and banners or posters related to government functions are allowed in the NDMC controlled area,” a senior official informed. However, many BJP flags were spotted on electric poles installed at India Gate circle days after the event which raised eyebrows.

