Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Parking at Kartavya Path to be chargeable from Saturday

Satish Upadhyay, vice-chairperson, NDMC, informed that the corporation will manage the parking facility till the service is outsourced to a concessionaire.

Published: 23rd September 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Signboard bearing 'Kartavya Path' (Photo | PTI)

Signboard bearing 'Kartavya Path' (Photo | PTI)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From Saturday onwards, visitors thronging the revamped India Gate and Kartavya Path will have to pay for parking vehicles around and on Central Vista Avenue. New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) officials informed that the fortnightly scheme of free parking will be over by then.

“The parking service will now be chargeable as per the standard rates of the corporation. They will be similar to the rates in the rest of the NDMC parking lots and we will oversee their operations,” said D Karthikeyan, a senior official of the enforcement department, NDMC.

Satish Upadhyay, vice-chairperson, NDMC, informed that the corporation will manage the parking facility till the service is outsourced to a concessionaire. We will float a tender for this. All parking slots created at and around the India Gate will be managed by the facility chosen after the bid. Till then, the NDMC will manage the operations,” he said. Karthikeyan said the tender is being drafted and will be floated soon.

NDMC has created multiple parking sites with a capacity of 1,117 cars and 40 buses around Kartavya Path and surrounding areas. These parking sites are located between Janpath and Rafi Marg (space for 500 cars), C Hexagon and Man Singh Road (space for 200 cars), and Man Singh Road and Janpath (space for over 400 cars).

Kartavya Path, rechristened from Rajpath, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8. It was thrown open to the public on September 9, and the corporation offered free parking for the next 15 days. 

The route runs from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill through Vijay Chowk and India Gate to the National Stadium. It has 16 permanent walkway bridges, among other features. The 3-km long stretch has been evenly segregated into eight zones by the central civic corporation. Besides, dedicated vending zones, toilets, parking areas, and better lighting were additions.

To maintain civic order, the NDMC has deployed 92 officials from the health department, enforcement, and civil defence volunteers to the c-hexagon and nearby areas of the Kartavya Path.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Gate Kartavya Path NDMC parking fee Satish Upadhyay
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp