Sign up to bring change

On International Day of Sign Languages, members of and allies of the deaf community emphasise why it is crucial to learn sign language

Published: 23rd September 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sign Language

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Simi Kuriakose
Express News Service

At a time when the world experienced a surge in COVID-19, amid a slew of news articles were a few that highlighted how the pandemic inordinately affected persons with disabilities.

During the pandemic, when important information—including additions and changes in COVID guidelines—was relayed effectively and with ease to non-disabled communities, deaf people remained at a disadvantage due to a lack of sign language interpreters at press events and even on media channels.

On International Day of Sign Languages, we speak to deaf individuals, children and parents of deaf people, and sign language interpreters on why it is crucial for persons without disabilities to know and learn sign language. This can build a more inclusive society and bridge the communication gap between deaf people and non-disabled individuals.

COVID-19 International Day of Sign Languages disabilities
Comments

