Students opting for ‘dummy school’ against real ones as CUET gets tough in Delhi

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the result declaration of the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in undergraduate programmes across central universities, more students of the fresh batch of the 12th class are opting for private coaching instead of school education.

According to experts in the field, a change in the mindset of students – aspiring to crack CUET – that they can receive more preparatory training at coaching centres has led to this.

“After the results, many students are preferring to go to “dummy schools” or private coaching institutes. Some are also enrolling in foreign universities as they believe that school education is not important for getting admissions to colleges,” said Sudha Acharya, chairperson, National Progressive School Conference, a body comprising over 120 private schools in Delhi.

She also emphasised that in this new system of education, the students get perfect scores in subjects like English. “How could this be possible?” she asked. “The CUET exams have devastated the school education now and the unfortunate part is that authorities concerned are not acknowledging the issue,” she said.

This year a total of 21,159 candidates received a perfect score in at least one subject on the Common University Entrance Test. There are 12,799 female candidates and 8,360 male students among the perfect scorers.

Subject-wise, English has the most number of 100 percentiles with 8,236 candidates scoring the perfect score, followed by Political Science in which 2,065 scored perfectly. A total of 1,669 candidates also scored a perfect score in Business Studies.

Biology, Economics and Psychology are other subjects where more than 1,000 students have scored 100 percentile. The data implies that the cut-off for admission to these courses will be naturally high.

In the meantime, the University of Delhi’s second phase of Undergraduate admission to the University of Delhi will begin on September 26. On day 11 of the registration process on Friday, Delhi University received 1,54, 909 registrations till 6 pm.

