Tech snag: Metro services briefly delayed on Blue Line in Delhi

Services on a section of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line were briefly delayed on Thursday due to a technical snag in a train, officials said.

Published: 23rd September 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Services on a section of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line were briefly delayed on Thursday due to a technical snag in a train, officials said. The affected section was between Noida City Centre and Noida Sector 16 stations, the DMRC official said.

“There was a minor delay between Noida City Centre and Noida Sector 16 section of the Blue Line from 3.30 pm to 4.14 pm as a metro train approaching Dwarka reported a motoring issue at Noida City Centre (Uttar Pradesh side) platform,” a senior official said.

The passengers were deboarded and the train was sent to Noida Sector 16 for technical restoration, he said.
This caused a minor bunching of trains on the affected section. The services were returned to normal on the entire Blue Line at 4.14 pm, he added. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

