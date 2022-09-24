Home Cities Delhi

Delhi OBC commission summons DU college over teacher recruitment   

College Principal Praveen Garg has been asked to appear before the commission on Monday with an action taken report.

Published: 24th September 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi OBC commission has summoned the principal of DU’s Swami Shraddhanand College for allegedly not abiding by the directions of the National Commission for Backward Classes in appointing teachers. 

College Principal Praveen Garg has been asked to appear before the commission on Monday with an action taken report. The NCBC in 2021 ordered the college to quash all 27 ad-hoc appointments for assistant professors it had made, as the roster was not followed, professor and complainant Suraj Mandal said.

Garg did not respond to calls and texts from PTI seeking a response. He was summoned after Mandal wrote to the commission alleging non-compliance with the 2021 NCBC order by the college. According to a fact-finding committee constituted by the college governing body, no appointments have been quashed so far despite the NCBC’s order.

“You are requested to appear before the Commission in person along with an Action Taken Report (ATR) in this regard (compliance of NCBC order),” said Jagdish Yadav, Chairman of the state’s OBC Commission, in a letter to Garg on Thursday.

