Home Cities Delhi

Clear the clutter ahead of festive season 

Not sure how to start your festive cleaning spree? Two professional organisers share tips on how to declutter your spaces

Published: 25th September 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Before you can start stocking mithai ka dabbas or selecting ethnic attire that will help you garner numerous hearts on the gram, the festive season demands clearing the cobwebs and clutter piling up for months in corners of your home. During this time, festive cleaning becomes the primary agenda in every household—everything from crockery to clothes are checked, tidied, and then either placed in storage or discarded. Most people would admit how tiring and chaotic this annual practice can be. Two city-based professional organisers help you with tips that will take care of your cleaning woes. 

From global to local

“From having more time for family to creating a stress-free life, organisation contributes to happier living," comments Gayatri Gandhi, founder of Joy Factory—a clutter management company—and India’s First KonMari Consultant while talking about the importance of clean and organised spaces. Gandhi, however, feels that most people, who indulge in 'Diwali cleaning', clean their houses but don't really declutter it. Decluttering your home, she assures, allows for "a vibe that will feel extremely light, happy, and positive". 

Gandhi's tips to elevate your home during the festive season are inspired from the Danish concept ‘Hygge’—meaning ‘cosiness’ that can come from making small changes such as lighting candles, baking, etc. The decluttering expert suggests that one switch to yellow lighting in the house—"it makes the home warm and welcoming"—add incense sticks or essential oils to uplift the ambience; enliven your space with indoor plants, etc. Rugs, votive candles, and bright cushions are also great add-ons for those looking to tidy up the space. 

(1) Image from a room decluttered by Gayatri Gandhi; (2) Shivani Gulati at a client’s home. Gandhi suggests one to use (3) rugs; 

Repurpose and upcycle

Shivani Gulati believes that decluttering one's home is a year-round activity and not something that one must  reserve only for the festive season. “Cleaning should take place throughout the year, or else it creates stress during the festive time,” she says. Identifying the problems people face while cleaning their houses, Gulati adds, “People don’t know where to begin, the process, and how to organise their belongings. Often, they give up easily or do not know what to do with the decluttered objects—how to manage them.”

To ensure the house is decluttered, Gulati suggests that one repurposes boxes that need to be discarded to make space for storage. “Every house has plastic dabbas, board games boxes, or something similar. These can be used to store other products. In fact, these can be upcycled to ensure they add to the decor of your house, or are used in other ways.” Similarly, old ice trays can be used to store jewellery. Gulati also suggests rearranging furniture so as to give the interiors a new look without really making any material addition. 

TIDY YOUR HOME 

1. Discipline goes a long way in keeping clutter at bay. Gayatri suggests one to “put back anything that you take out. Assign a home to every item in the house. Store everything vertically instead of horizontally.” 

2. To spruce up your living spaces without spending much, Shivani Gulati endorses “upcycle waste bottles and storage boxes to manage the clutter”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Festival dress Joy Factory Diwali cleaning
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp