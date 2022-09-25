Singer Harrdy Sandhu: Talent powerhouse

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

Singer Harrdy Sandhu has always expressed his love for cricket. In fact, he wanted to be a professional cricketer and has even played in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup India squad. Fate, however, had other plans, and Sandhu became a Punjabi music sensation—with a few party hits including Bijlee Bijlee, Naa Ji Naa, and more. He also forayed into acting and was part of the ensemble cast of 83 and will soon be seen alongside Parineeti Chopra in Code Name Tiranga. As the brand ambassador for PUMA, the musician and actor attended a ‘Meet & Greet’ as part of its 74th Birthday Bash at DLF Cyber Hub in Gurugram on Friday. Excerpts from an interview with Sandhu...

You’ve always maintained that cricket is your first passion. How and when did you discover your talent in music?

I have been singing since I was four. First time I sang was when my parents asked me to take the stage when I was just four years old. When I sang for the first time, people came near the stage and started showering money on me—it is a custom in Punjab. That’s when I was sure that I am doing something right; I always knew I sing well. I always used to sing, but my first love was cricket. However, for some reason, I got injured and could not play [professionally]. That’s when I decided I should try my second passion.

When it comes to fashion, does comfort take precedence over style?

For me it’s both!

You are a self-confessed sneakerhead! How did your association with PUMA come about?

I think I have loved so many sneakers that are here. With my association [with PUMA], I would, in the future, want to be like Kanye West… sneakers and mera saath mein kuch connection hai [I have some connection with sneakers]!

You made your acting debut in a Punjabi film Yaaran Da Katchup (2014) and later worked in 83 (2021). In your Instagram bio you mention you’re an ‘actor by chance’. Now, you’re working with Parineeti in Code Name Tiranga. Tell us about your acting journey.

When I did the Punjabi film, mere pehle do gaano ke baad mujhe Punjabi film offer ho gaye the [I was offered the Punjabi film after the release of my first two songs]. To be very honest, I did that for money. Mere paas paise nahi the tab [I did not have enough money]. Of course, the script was also good… and I wanted to do it. I wanted to just learn, and you have got to do things to learn. Then, with 83, the subject was very close to my heart. I wanted to play for India; woh asli mein nahi hua [it did not happen in real life] but I [got a chance] to play in my reel life. The experience was amazing...Working with people like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, the director, Kabir Khan, and so many other talented people who were in the film. 83 was an ensemble cast. Now, with this third film [Code Name Tiranga], I will get to play the lead.

The Punjabi music industry has always been known for its independent artiste scene. And Punjabi music has easily crossed linguistic barriers—it’s gone beyond Punjab and India as well! How easy or difficult was it to cement your position in this industry?

I have learnt semi-classical for some time, just to polish the [musical] gift I have. For me, cricket ne bahut sikha diya tha (cricket has taught me a lot) how to put hard work into everything you do. In my journey, and in my songs, I did not have to put in much effort, woh apne aap aate rahe hai (it has happened by itself). I have manifested everything and it has come to me. In fact, mere ko pata tha (I knew it), I had already seen myself that I will be somewhere, and jaise manifest kara ha, waise hi journey hui hai (I have gone ahead exactly the way I manifested my life to be)

QUICK FOUR

What’s the one song you’re playing on loop right now?

Tum by Atif Aslam; it’s from the film Laila Majnu.

Your favourite sneaker right now?

I’ve just bought the Coca Cola ones [PUMA X Coca Cola].

How many sneakers do you own?

More than 70 or 80!?

One thing you love about Delhi?

The food and the people; sabse zyada pyaar mujhe Delhi mein mila hai (most people love me in Delhi).

